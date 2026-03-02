U.S. Army Capt. Richard Parlato, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, briefs Lieutenant General Chaiyapruek Duangprapat chief of staff, Royal Thai Armed Forces, at Exercise Cobra Gold 2026, in Camp Redhorse Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zachary Cunningham)
This photo was altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 23:36
|Photo ID:
|9547780
|VIRIN:
|260226-Z-FX031-1002
|Resolution:
|5572x3707
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|RAYONG, TH
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Cobra Gold 2026 Royal Thai Army Brief [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Zachary Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.