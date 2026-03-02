Cobra Gold 2026 Royal Thai Army Brief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Richard Parlato, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, briefs Lieutenant General Chaiyapruek Duangprapat chief of staff, Royal Thai Armed Forces, at Exercise Cobra Gold 2026, in Camp Redhorse Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zachary Cunningham)



This photo was altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.