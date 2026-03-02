(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cobra Gold 2026 Challenge Coin To Japanese PAO

    Cobra Gold 2026 Challenge Coin To Japanese PAO

    RAYONG, THAILAND

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Zachary Cunningham 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph Siemandel, director of the Combined Joint Information Bureau for Exercise Cobra Gold 2026, awards Major Hiroki Otsuki, director of the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force public affairs team with a unit coin at Exercise Cobra Gold 2026, in Camp Redhorse, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zachary Cunningham)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 23:36
    Photo ID: 9547776
    VIRIN: 260226-Z-FX031-1001
    Resolution: 4660x3101
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: RAYONG, TH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 2026 Challenge Coin To Japanese PAO [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Zachary Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WAARNG
    thailand
    Cobra Gold 2026

