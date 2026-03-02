Cobra Gold 2026 Challenge Coin To Japanese PAO

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph Siemandel, director of the Combined Joint Information Bureau for Exercise Cobra Gold 2026, awards Major Hiroki Otsuki, director of the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force public affairs team with a unit coin at Exercise Cobra Gold 2026, in Camp Redhorse, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zachary Cunningham)