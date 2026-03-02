Cobra Gold 2026 Cultural Exchange Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command meet with their Royal Thai Armed Forces counterparts for a cultural exchange at the Sattahip Navy Club, Rayong Province Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zachary Cunningham)