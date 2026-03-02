Members of the Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command meet with their Royal Thai Armed Forces counterparts for a cultural exchange at the Sattahip Navy Club, Rayong Province Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zachary Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 23:42
|Photo ID:
|9547783
|VIRIN:
|260226-Z-FX031-1004
|Resolution:
|4737x3152
|Size:
|5.36 MB
|Location:
|RAYONG, TH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Cobra Gold 2026 Cultural Exchange Event [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Zachary Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.