Cobra Gold 2026 Cultural Exchange Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Patrick Johnson, director of Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command and Deputy Commander of the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, and Royal Thai Army Senior Colonel Chairat Paoin, chief of staff, Land Component, deputy commander of CFLCC, swap gifts as part of a cultural exchange event at the Sattahip Navy Club, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zachary Cunningham)