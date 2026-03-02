(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 VIP Day [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 VIP Day

    RAYONG, THAILAND

    03.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea (center), attends a briefing with other distinguished visitors during VIP day as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Camp Red Horse, Rayong Province, Thailand, March 2, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 22:41
    Photo ID: 9547738
    VIRIN: 260302-Z-FQ627-1314
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.46 MB
    Location: RAYONG, TH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 VIP Day [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Matthew Sprowl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 VIP Day
    Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 VIP Day
    Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 VIP Day
    Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 VIP Day
    Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 VIP Day
    Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 VIP Day
    Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 VIP Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    Thailand
    CG26
    Cobra Gold 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery