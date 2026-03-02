U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea (center), and distinguished visitors attend a cyber exercise brief during VIP day as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Camp Red Horse, Rayong Province, Thailand, March 2, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 22:43
|Photo ID:
|9547724
|VIRIN:
|260302-Z-FQ627-1141
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|12.54 MB
|Location:
|RAYONG, TH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 VIP Day [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Matthew Sprowl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.