Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 VIP Day

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Prendergast, commander of the 40th Infantry Division, California Army National Guard, greets distinguished visitors on VIP day during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Camp Red Horse, Rayong Province, Thailand, March 2, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl)