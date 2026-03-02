U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Prendergast, commander of the 40th Infantry Division, California Army National Guard, walks with a distinguished visitor on VIP day during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Camp Red Horse, Rayong Province, Thailand, March 2, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 22:46
|Photo ID:
|9547720
|VIRIN:
|260302-Z-FQ627-1065
|Resolution:
|6055x4037
|Size:
|8.03 MB
|Location:
|RAYONG, TH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 VIP Day [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Matthew Sprowl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.