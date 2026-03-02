Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 VIP Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, addresses distinguished visitors during VIP day during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Camp Red Horse, Rayong Province, Thailand, March 2, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl)