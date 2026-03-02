Brig. Gen. Lance R. French, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Contracting visits 90th Contracting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Lance R. French, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Contracting, speaks with 1st Lt. Shane Yurkus, 90th Contracting Squadron contract manager, during a visit to F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Feb. 26, 2026. The purpose of the visit was for leadership to interact and speak with units and individuals within their command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland)