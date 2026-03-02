Brig. Gen. Lance R. French, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Contracting, and Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer L. Nalls, Air Force Installation Contracting Center Chief Enlisted Manager, converse with Staff Sgt. Rebecca Behne, 90th Contracting Squadron contract specialist, during a visit at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Feb. 26, 2026. The purpose of the visit was for leadership to interact and speak with units and individuals within their command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 16:31
|Photo ID:
|9547117
|VIRIN:
|260226-F-FL718-1229
|Resolution:
|5011x3334
|Size:
|4.41 MB
|Location:
|FRANCIS E. WARREN AFB, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Lance R. French, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Contracting visits 90th Contracting [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Hunter Kirkland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.