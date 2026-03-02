(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen. Lance R. French, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Contracting visits 90th Contracting [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Brig. Gen. Lance R. French, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Contracting visits 90th Contracting

    FRANCIS E. WARREN AFB, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland 

    90th Missile Wing

    Senior Airman Kyle Harris, 90th Contracting Squadron contract specialist, shakes the hand of Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer L. Nalls, Air Force Installation Contracting Center Chief Enlisted Manager, after being coined during a visit to F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Feb. 26, Wyoming, 2026. The purpose of the visit was for leadership to interact and speak with units and individuals within their command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 16:31
    Photo ID: 9547121
    VIRIN: 260226-F-FL718-1396
    Resolution: 4789x3186
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: FRANCIS E. WARREN AFB, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Lance R. French, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Contracting visits 90th Contracting [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Hunter Kirkland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brig. Gen. Lance R. French, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Contracting visits 90th Contracting
    Brig. Gen. Lance R. French, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Contracting visits 90th Contracting
    Brig. Gen. Lance R. French, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Contracting visits 90th Contracting
    Brig. Gen. Lance R. French, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Contracting visits 90th Contracting
    Brig. Gen. Lance R. French, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Contracting visits 90th Contracting
    Brig. Gen. Lance R. French, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Contracting visits 90th Contracting
    Brig. Gen. Lance R. French, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Contracting visits 90th Contracting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CONS
    Commander
    Contracting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery