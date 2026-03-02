Brig. Gen. Lance R. French, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Contracting visits 90th Contracting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Kyle Harris, 90th Contracting Squadron contract specialist, shakes the hand of Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer L. Nalls, Air Force Installation Contracting Center Chief Enlisted Manager, after being coined during a visit to F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Feb. 26, Wyoming, 2026. The purpose of the visit was for leadership to interact and speak with units and individuals within their command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland)