Brig. Gen. Lance R. French, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Contracting visits 90th Contracting

Staff Sgt. Chad Evans, 90th Contracting Squadron Infrastructure Flight non-commissioned officer in charge, salutes after being coined by Brig. Gen. Lance R. French, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Contracting, during a visit at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Feb. 26, 2026. The purpose of the visit was for leadership to interact and speak with units and individuals within their command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland)