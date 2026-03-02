Brig. Gen. Lance R. French, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Contracting visits 90th Contracting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Natalie Martinez, 90th Contracting Squadron contract specialist, shakes the hand of Brig. Gen. Lance R. French, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Contracting, after being coined during a visit to F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Feb. 26, 2026. The purpose of the visit was for leadership to interact and speak with units and individuals within their command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland)