    Navy Band performs in Worcester, Massachusetts [Image 15 of 16]

    Navy Band performs in Worcester, Massachusetts

    WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Veterans stand to be recognized during the U.S. Navy Concert Band’s performance of “Armed Forces on Parade” March 2, 2026, at Mechanics Hall in Worcester, Massachusetts.The concert at Symphony Hall was one of the band’s 2026 tour performances, spanning four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 09:59
    Photo ID: 9546219
    VIRIN: 260302-N-OA196-2104
    Resolution: 8237x5491
    Size: 8.62 MB
    Location: WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    This work, Navy Band performs in Worcester, Massachusetts [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Navy Band
    Concert Band
    2026 tour
    Worcester Massachusetts

