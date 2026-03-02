(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Band performs in Worcester, Massachusetts [Image 13 of 16]

    Navy Band performs in Worcester, Massachusetts

    WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Musicians 1st Class Dylan Hong and Harrison Clarke and Senior Chief Musician Jonathan Yanik perform with the United States Navy Concert Band at Mechanics Hall in Worcester, Massachusetts, March 2, 2026. The concert is part of the band's 2026 spring tour covering four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 09:59
    Photo ID: 9546216
    VIRIN: 260302-N-OA196-2083
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.15 MB
    Location: WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band performs in Worcester, Massachusetts [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Navy Band
    Concert Band
    2026 tour
    Worcester Massachusetts

