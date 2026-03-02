Navy Band performs in Worcester, Massachusetts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Musician 1st Class Joseph Guimaraes, from Boca Raton, Florida, conducts the United States Navy Concert Band at Mechanics Hall in Worcester, Massachusetts, March 2, 2026. The concert is part of the band’s 2026 spring tour covering four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities.