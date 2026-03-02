Navy Band performs in Worcester, Massachusetts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A young audience member poses for a photo with Musician 1st Class Joseph Guimaraes during the United States Navy Concert Band’s intermission at Mechanics Hall in Worcester, Massachusetts, March 2, 2026. The concert is part of the band’s 2026 spring tour covering four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities.