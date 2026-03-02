(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Band performs in Worcester, Massachusetts

    Navy Band performs in Worcester, Massachusetts

    WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    A young audience member poses for a photo with Musician 1st Class Joseph Guimaraes during the United States Navy Concert Band’s intermission at Mechanics Hall in Worcester, Massachusetts, March 2, 2026. The concert is part of the band’s 2026 spring tour covering four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026
    Photo ID: 9546211
    VIRIN: 260302-N-OA196-2052
    Resolution: 4163x5504
    Size: 8.33 MB
    Location: WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Navy Band performs in Worcester, Massachusetts [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Navy Band
    Concert Band
    2026 tour
    Worcester Massachusetts

