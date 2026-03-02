Navy Band performs in Worcester, Massachusetts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Chief Musician Casey Campbell, from Lubbock, Texas, receives a standing ovation March 2, 2026, at Mechanics Hall in Worcester, Massachusetts, following her vocal solo with the United States Navy Concert Band. The concert was part of the Navy Band’s 2026 spring tour covering four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities. Performance opportunities like these inspire future generations to explore career paths within the Navy and challenge them to pursue their craft with greater focus, guided by the musicianship of the Navy’s premier musical ensemble.