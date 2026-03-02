6mm biodegradable BB’s - Army Trials 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mary Rangel, assigned to Fort Hood, Texas, loads 6mm biodegradable BB’s into an air rifle, March 2, 2026, during the 2026 Army Trials on Fort Bliss, Texas. The Army Trials lead the way to empower Soldiers to thrive beyond illness and injury, which Soldiers display through their participation in the program. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kendall Asher)