    6mm biodegradable BB’s - Army Trials 2026 [Image 5 of 5]

    6mm biodegradable BB’s - Army Trials 2026

    UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Spc. Kendall Asher 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mary Rangel, assigned to Fort Hood, Texas, loads 6mm biodegradable BB’s into an air rifle, March 2, 2026, during the 2026 Army Trials on Fort Bliss, Texas. The Army Trials lead the way to empower Soldiers to thrive beyond illness and injury, which Soldiers display through their participation in the program. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kendall Asher)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 19:44
    Photo ID: 9545320
    VIRIN: 260302-A-TM181-1026
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: US
    This work, 6mm biodegradable BB’s - Army Trials 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Kendall Asher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Rifle competition
    1st Armored Division
    24TPASE Army Trials

