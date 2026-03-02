Army Trials 2026 Air Rifle Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Jeffrey Easley, assigned to Fort Hood, Texas, focuses on the air rifle target March 2, 2026, during the air rifle competition at the 2026 Army Trials on Fort Bliss, Texas. Soldiers participating in the Army Trials display resiliency and determination through overcoming obstacles while continuing to actively serve their country. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kendall Asher)