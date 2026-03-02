U.S. Army Sgt. Jeffrey Easley, assigned to Fort Hood, Texas, focuses on the air rifle target March 2, 2026, during the air rifle competition at the 2026 Army Trials on Fort Bliss, Texas. Soldiers participating in the Army Trials display resiliency and determination through overcoming obstacles while continuing to actively serve their country. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kendall Asher)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 19:49
|Photo ID:
|9545306
|VIRIN:
|260302-A-TM181-1020
|Resolution:
|1600x1067
|Size:
|404.83 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Trials 2026 Air Rifle Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Kendall Asher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.