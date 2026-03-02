(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Trials 2026 Air Rifle Competition [Image 3 of 5]

    Army Trials 2026 Air Rifle Competition

    UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Spc. Kendall Asher 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jeffrey Easley, assigned to Fort Hood, Texas, focuses on the air rifle target March 2, 2026, during the air rifle competition at the 2026 Army Trials on Fort Bliss, Texas. Soldiers participating in the Army Trials display resiliency and determination through overcoming obstacles while continuing to actively serve their country. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kendall Asher)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 19:49
    Photo ID: 9545306
    VIRIN: 260302-A-TM181-1020
    Resolution: 1600x1067
    Size: 404.83 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Army Trials 2026 Air Rifle Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Kendall Asher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Medicine
    Army Recovery Care Program
    Fort Bliss
    ArmyTrials2026
    24TPASE Army Trials

