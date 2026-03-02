(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Trials 2026 Air Rifle Competition [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army Trials 2026 Air Rifle Competition

    UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Spc. Kendall Asher 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jada Lassiter, assigned to Fort Belvoir, Virginia, conducts a functions check on her air rifle to ensure precision and accuracy March 2, 2026, during the air rifle competition during the 2026 Army Trials on Fort Bliss, Texas. Through the Army Recovery Care Program, Soldiers demonstrate resiliency and dedication despite injuries. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kendall Asher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 19:47
    Photo ID: 9545311
    VIRIN: 260302-A-TM181-1022
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 630.71 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Trials 2026 Air Rifle Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Kendall Asher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Trials 2026 Air Rifle Competition
    Army Trials 2026 Air Rifle Shooting
    Army Trials 2026 Air Rifle Competition
    Army Trials 2026 Air Rifle Competition
    6mm biodegradable BB’s - Army Trials 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    Army Recovery Care Program
    Fort Bliss
    Fort Bliss 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade 2nd Battalion 501st Aviation Regiment CH-47
    ArmyTrials2026
    24TPASE Army Trials

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery