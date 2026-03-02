Army Trials 2026 Air Rifle Competition

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jada Lassiter, assigned to Fort Belvoir, Virginia, conducts a functions check on her air rifle to ensure precision and accuracy March 2, 2026, during the air rifle competition during the 2026 Army Trials on Fort Bliss, Texas. Through the Army Recovery Care Program, Soldiers demonstrate resiliency and dedication despite injuries. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kendall Asher)
