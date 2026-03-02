(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Trials 2026 Air Rifle Competition [Image 1 of 5]

    Army Trials 2026 Air Rifle Competition

    UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Spc. Kendall Asher 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. service members qualify in air rifle March 2, 2026, during the 2026 Torch Army Trials at Fort Bliss, Texas. The week-long event emphasizes the healing, recovery, and lifelong health and resiliency, tying directly to Army readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kendall Asher)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 19:53
    Photo ID: 9545288
    VIRIN: 260302-A-TM181-1001
    Resolution: 1600x1067
    Size: 454.5 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Army Trials 2026 Air Rifle Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Kendall Asher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airsoft rifle
    1st Armored Division
    24TPASE Army Trials
    ArmyTrials 2026
    2026 ArmyTrials

