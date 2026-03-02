Army Trials 2026 Air Rifle Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members qualify in air rifle March 2, 2026, during the 2026 Torch Army Trials at Fort Bliss, Texas. The week-long event emphasizes the healing, recovery, and lifelong health and resiliency, tying directly to Army readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kendall Asher)