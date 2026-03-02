(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Trials 2026 Air Rifle Shooting [Image 2 of 5]

    Army Trials 2026 Air Rifle Shooting

    UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Spc. Kendall Asher 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Ruth Morris, assigned to Fort Bragg, NC, prepares to engage a target March 2, 2026, during a shooting event during the 2026 Army Trials on Fort Bliss, Texas. Through Soldiers participation in the Army Trials, The Army Recovery Care Program aids in facilitating Soldiers with healing through the use of adaptive sports. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kendall Asher)

    Army Medicine
    Army Recovery Care Program
    Fort Bliss
    ArmyTrials2026
    24TPASE Army Trials

