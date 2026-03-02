Army Trials 2026 Air Rifle Shooting

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Ruth Morris, assigned to Fort Bragg, NC, prepares to engage a target March 2, 2026, during a shooting event during the 2026 Army Trials on Fort Bliss, Texas. Through Soldiers participation in the Army Trials, The Army Recovery Care Program aids in facilitating Soldiers with healing through the use of adaptive sports. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kendall Asher)
