COMACC visits Davis-Monthan

U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, shakes hands with an Airman assigned to the 563rd Rescue Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 26, 2026. Spain thanked the Airmen for their service during a civilian search and rescue mission in Mexico. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)