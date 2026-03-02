COMACC visits Davis-Monthan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, walks with Col. Jose Cabrera, commander of the 355th Wing, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 26, 2026. Cabrera briefed Spain on the outstanding performance of Airmen assigned to the 563rd Rescue Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)