    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COMACC visits Davis-Monthan [Image 4 of 5]

    COMACC visits Davis-Monthan

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, thanks Airmen assigned to the 563rd Rescue Group for their service at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 26, 2026. The Airmen were thanked for outstanding service after a successful civilian search and rescue mission in Mexico. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 17:01
    Photo ID: 9545056
    VIRIN: 260226-F-AD704-1244
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 759.8 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMACC visits Davis-Monthan [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    ACC
    COMACC
    DMAFB
    563RD RQG
    355TH WING

