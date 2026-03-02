U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, coins Capt. Jon Toledo, an HC-130J Combat King II combat systems operator assigned to the 79th Rescue Squadron, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 26, 2026. Toledo was one of three Airmen from the 563rd Rescue Group recognized for outstanding performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 17:01
|Photo ID:
|9545055
|VIRIN:
|260226-F-AD704-1135
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|554.66 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COMACC visits Davis-Monthan [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.