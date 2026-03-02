COMACC visits Davis-Monthan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, coins Capt. Jon Toledo, an HC-130J Combat King II combat systems operator assigned to the 79th Rescue Squadron, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 26, 2026. Toledo was one of three Airmen from the 563rd Rescue Group recognized for outstanding performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)