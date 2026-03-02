COMACC visits Davis-Monthan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force leaders from the 355th Wing and Air Forces Southern prepare for the arrival of Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 26, 2026. Spain was greeted by senior leaders upon arrival. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)