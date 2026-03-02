U.S. Air Force leaders from the 355th Wing and Air Forces Southern prepare for the arrival of Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 26, 2026. Spain was greeted by senior leaders upon arrival. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 17:01
|Photo ID:
|9545053
|VIRIN:
|260226-F-AD704-1015
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|552.01 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COMACC visits Davis-Monthan [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.