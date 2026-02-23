U.S. Navy Band performs in Springfield, Massachusetts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Captain Robert “Seph” Coats, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Music, U.S. Navy Band, speaks with a retired Navy captain following the U.S. Navy Concert Band performance at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts, March 1, 2026. The concert at Symphony Hall was one of the band’s 2026 tour performances, spanning four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities.