U.S. Navy Band performs in Springfield, Massachusetts

Students from Longmeadow High School, Zanetti Academy and SciTech High School join the U.S. Navy Concert Band on stage for a joint performance of John Philip Sousa’s “Washington Post March” at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts. The concert at Symphony Hall was one of the band’s 2026 tour performances, spanning four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities. The Navy Band supports music education through outreach initiatives including clinics, masterclasses, composition contests, the International Saxophone Symposium, side-by-side performances, and school assembly concerts in the National Capital Region as well as dozens of communities across the country while touring.