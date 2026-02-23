U.S. Navy Band performs in Springfield, Massachusetts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Captain Robert “Seph” Coats, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Music, U.S. Navy Band, speaks with arranger and composer Michael Brignolo at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts, March 1, 2026, following the Concert Band’s performance. The concert band performed one of Brignolo’s arrangements, “Kayumari” on their 2026 tour, spanning four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities.