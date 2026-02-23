(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Band performs in Springfield, Massachusetts [Image 13 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy Band performs in Springfield, Massachusetts

    SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Allison Fletcher perform the piccolo solo in John Phillip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever” in unison to close the U.S. Navy Concert Band’s performance at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts, March 1, 2026. The stop was one of the band’s 2026 tour performances, spanning four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities. Public concerts are part of the U.S. Navy Band’s outreach mission, connecting communities across the country with their U.S. Navy.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.01.2026 21:19
    Photo ID: 9543360
    VIRIN: 260301-N-OA196-1058
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.44 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band performs in Springfield, Massachusetts [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Band performs in Springfield, Massachusetts
    U.S. Navy Band performs in Springfield, Massachusetts
    Navy Band performs in Springfield, Massachusetts
    Navy Band performs in Springfield, Massachusetts
    U.S. Navy Band performs in Springfield, Massachusetts
    Navy Band performs in Springfield, Massachusetts
    U.S. Navy Band performs in Springfield, Massachusetts
    Navy Band performs in Springfield, Massachusetts
    Navy Band performs in Springfield, Massachusetts
    U.S. Navy Band performs in Springfield, Massachusetts
    U.S. Navy Band performs in Springfield, Massachusetts
    Navy Band performs in Springfield, Massachusetts
    Navy Band performs in Springfield, Massachusetts
    U.S. Navy Band performs in Springfield, Massachusetts
    U.S. Navy Band performs in Springfield, Massachusetts
    U.S. Navy Band performs in Springfield, Massachusetts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery