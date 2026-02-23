Navy Band performs in Springfield, Massachusetts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Veterans stand to be recognized during the U.S. Navy Concert Band’s performance of “Armed Forces on Parade” at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts, March 1, 2026. The concert at Symphony Hall was one of the band’s 2026 tour performances, spanning four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities.