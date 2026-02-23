(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Torchlight Parade [Image 13 of 16]

    Torchlight Parade

    VAIL, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Mariah Aguilar 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers marched through Vail Village during the Legacy Days torchlight parade at Vail, Colorado, Feb. 28, 2026. Legacy Days celebrated the storied history of the division, which was formed during World War II from elite skiers, climbers, and alpinists to fight in rugged, mountainous terrain. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Mariah Aguilar)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.01.2026 17:25
    Photo ID: 9543190
    VIRIN: 260228-A-LR057-1186
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: VAIL, COLORADO, US
    This work, Torchlight Parade [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division (LI) honors its historic climb to glory

    Colorado
    Vail
    legacy days
    10th Mountain Division
    parade

