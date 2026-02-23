Vail Ski Serpentine

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to 10th Mountain Division (LI) ski alongside veterans, descendants, flag bearers, and community members during the Vail Serpentine Ski parade at Vail, Colorado, Feb. 28, 2026. Legacy Days celebrated the storied history of the division, which was formed during World War II from elite skiers, climbers, and alpinists to fight in rugged, mountainous terrain. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Mariah Aguilar)