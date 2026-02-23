Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division (LI), skis down through Vail Village during the Vail Serpentine Ski parade at Vail, Colorado, Feb. 28, 2026. Legacy Days celebrated the storied history of the division, which was formed during World War II from elite skiers, climbers, and alpinists to fight in rugged, mountainous terrain. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Mariah Aguilar)