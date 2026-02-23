Soldiers marched through Vail Village during the Legacy Days torchlight parade at Vail, Colorado, Feb. 28, 2026. Legacy Days celebrated the storied history of the division, which was formed during World War II from elite skiers, climbers, and alpinists to fight in rugged, mountainous terrain. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Mariah Aguilar)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2026 17:25
|Photo ID:
|9543186
|VIRIN:
|260228-A-LR057-1141
|Resolution:
|5619x3746
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|VAIL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
