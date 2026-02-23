944th Fighter Wing pairs Airman, leadership dialogue with mission exposure

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Wesley T. Peel II, 944th Fighter Wing command chief, speaks with Airmen during an outing at Gila Bend Range 2 in Gila Bend, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2026. Peel spent the day engaging directly with Airmen on topics ranging from Reserve challenges to cross-training and broader career possibilities within the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)