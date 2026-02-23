(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    944th Fighter Wing pairs Airman, leadership dialogue with mission exposure [Image 10 of 10]

    944th Fighter Wing pairs Airman, leadership dialogue with mission exposure

    GILA BEND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    944th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Wesley T. Peel II, 944th Fighter Wing command chief, speaks with Airmen during an outing at Gila Bend Range 2 in Gila Bend, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2026. Peel spent the day engaging directly with Airmen on topics ranging from Reserve challenges to cross-training and broader career possibilities within the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)

    This work, 944th Fighter Wing pairs Airman, leadership dialogue with mission exposure [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Retention
    F-35 Lightning II
    Air Force Reserve Command
    944th Fighter Wing
    10th Air Force
    Gila Bend Range 2

