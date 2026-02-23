944th Fighter Wing pairs Airman, leadership dialogue with mission exposure

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 944th Fighter Wing observe flying operations during an outing at Gila Bend Range 2 in Gila Bend, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2026. Because the trip took place during a flying weekend, participants were able to watch scheduled training while discussing service, opportunity and quality-of-life considerations across the Reserve force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)