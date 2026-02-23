Airmen from the 944th Fighter Wing observe flying operations during an outing at Gila Bend Range 2 in Gila Bend, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2026. Because the trip took place during a flying weekend, participants were able to watch scheduled training while discussing service, opportunity and quality-of-life considerations across the Reserve force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2026 15:40
|Photo ID:
|9542949
|VIRIN:
|260228-F-FN051-1012
|Resolution:
|6048x3780
|Size:
|4.38 MB
|Location:
|GILA BEND, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 944th Fighter Wing pairs Airman, leadership dialogue with mission exposure [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.