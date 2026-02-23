944th Fighter Wing pairs Airman, leadership dialogue with mission exposure

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 944th Fighter Wing Airman watches aircraft activity during an outing at Gila Bend Range 2 in Gila Bend, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2026. The trip gave Airmen an opportunity to engage the mission from a different vantage point while taking part in conversations about future opportunities within the Reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)