944th Fighter Wing pairs Airman, leadership dialogue with mission exposure

An F-35 Lightning II flies over Gila Bend Range 2 in Gila Bend, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2026. The outing aligned with scheduled wing training operations and gave Airmen a closer look at a mission set they may not regularly see during every unit training assembly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)