944th Fighter Wing pairs Airman, leadership dialogue with mission exposure

An F-35 Lightning II flies over Gila Bend Range 2 in Gila Bend, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2026. The Airmen’s visit coincided with a flying weekend for the 944th Fighter Wing, allowing them to observe ongoing training operations while discussing cross-training and professional growth opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)