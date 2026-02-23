U.S. Marines with 12th LCT Execute Live-Fire Platoon Sized Attack

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Elais Yocom, a machine gunner with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, fires an M240B machine gun during a live-fire platoon sized attack on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 29, 2026. 12th LCT’s Akuma Company executed platoon-sized attacks employing multiple weapons systems and different sized elements to increase lethality, refine fires and maneuver integration, and strengthen it’s small-unit combat proficiency within the First Island Chain. Yocom is a native of Colorado. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Blanks)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2026 23:14
|Photo ID:
|9542460
|VIRIN:
|260129-M-AU137-1301
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|9.48 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
