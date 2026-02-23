(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT Execute Live-Fire Platoon Sized Attack

    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT Execute Live-Fire Platoon Sized Attack

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Blanks 

    3d Marine Division     

    5.56mm ammunition is set on a table in preparation for a live-fire platoon attack during a 12th Littoral Combat Team platoon sized attacks on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 28, 2026. 12th LCT’s Akuma Company executed platoon-sized attacks employing multiple weapons systems and different sized elements to increase lethality, refine fires and maneuver integration, and strengthen it’s small-unit combat proficiency within the First Island Chain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Blanks)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 23:14
    Photo ID: 9542451
    VIRIN: 260128-M-AU137-1780
    Resolution: 2919x1947
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with 12th LCT Execute Live-Fire Platoon Sized Attack, by LCpl Robert Blanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Platoon Attacks
    USMCNews
    12th MLR
    12th Littoral Combat Team
    Marines
    3rd Marine Division

