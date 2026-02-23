U.S. Marines with 12th LCT Execute Live-Fire Platoon Sized Attack

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

5.56mm ammunition is set on a table in preparation for a live-fire platoon attack during a 12th Littoral Combat Team platoon sized attacks on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 28, 2026. 12th LCT’s Akuma Company executed platoon-sized attacks employing multiple weapons systems and different sized elements to increase lethality, refine fires and maneuver integration, and strengthen it’s small-unit combat proficiency within the First Island Chain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Blanks)