U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jared Weeden, a rifleman with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, sights in with an M27 infantry automatic rifle on a target during a dry-fire platoon attack on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 28, 2026. 12th LCT’s Akuma Company executed platoon-sized attacks employing multiple weapons systems and different sized elements to increase lethality, refine fires and maneuver integration, and strengthen it’s small-unit combat proficiency within the First Island Chain. Weeden is a native of New Hampshire. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Blanks)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2026 23:14
|Photo ID:
|9542449
|VIRIN:
|260128-M-AU137-1710
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|7.81 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines with 12th LCT Execute Live-Fire Platoon Sized Attack [Image 21 of 21], by LCpl Robert Blanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.