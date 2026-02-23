(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT Execute Live-Fire Platoon Sized Attack

    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT Execute Live-Fire Platoon Sized Attack

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Blanks 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, fire an M3E1 Multi-Role Anti-Armor Anti-Personnel Weapon during a live-fire platoon attack on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 29, 2026. 12th LCT’s Akuma Company executed platoon-sized attacks employing multiple weapons systems and different sized elements to increase lethality, refine fires and maneuver integration, and strengthen it’s small-unit combat proficiency within the First Island Chain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Blanks)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Platoon Attacks
    USMCNews
    12th MLR
    12th Littoral Combat Team
    Marines
    3rd Marine Division

