U.S. Marines with 12th LCT Execute Live-Fire Platoon Sized Attack

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aaron Reed, a rifleman with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, poses for a photograph on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 28, 2026. 12th LCT’s Akuma Company executed platoon-sized attacks employing multiple weapons systems and different sized elements to increase lethality, refine fires and maneuver integration, and strengthen it’s small-unit combat proficiency within the First Island Chain. Reed is a native of Indiana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Blanks)