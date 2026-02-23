11th MEU Conducts Fast Rope Drills Aboard USS Boxer

U.S. Marines assigned to Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct fast rope drills from an MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), Feb. 26, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capabilities and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Normand Basque)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2026 14:55
|Photo ID:
|9542097
|VIRIN:
|260226-N-CM165-1611
|Resolution:
|4101x6151
|Size:
|1020.44 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
