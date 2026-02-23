(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th MEU Conducts Fast Rope Drills Aboard USS Boxer [Image 9 of 9]

    11th MEU Conducts Fast Rope Drills Aboard USS Boxer

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Normand Basque 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Marines assigned to Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct fast rope drills from an MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), Feb. 26, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capabilities and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Normand Basque)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 14:55
    Photo ID: 9542097
    VIRIN: 260226-N-CM165-1611
    Resolution: 4101x6151
    Size: 1020.44 KB
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Conducts Fast Rope Drills Aboard USS Boxer [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Normand Basque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Boxer
    11th MEU
    Readiness
    Fast Rope Drills
    VMM 163
    ARG Capabilities

