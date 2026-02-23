Boxer Conducts Routine Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jimmy Hoang a machine gunner assigned to India Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, calibrates the sights on a M240-B machine gun in the ship’s hangar bay, Feb. 25, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capabilities and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trace Gorsuch)